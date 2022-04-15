April being designated as National Donate Life Month serves as a reminder that it’s important to consider registering as an organ donor.
It’s likely you know someone who has received a transplant, whether it was a heart, a liver, a kidney or a cornea. And while those operations can be lifesaving, the sad reality is that 106,108 people in the United States are waiting on transplants.
According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, 2021 was a record-breaking year for transplants, with 41,354 performed. There were 13,861 transplants from deceased donors last year, the 11th consecutive year a record was set. Transplants from live donors were up significantly last year with 6,541 performed, higher than the 5,725 in 2020, but lower than the record of 7,397 set in 2019.
Those numbers are impressive but must be tempered with the sad reality that 17 people will die each day while awaiting a transplant, according to the Health Resources and Service Administration. And while another person is added to the transplant waiting list every nine minutes, only 3 in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation.
The good news is that the HRSA reports 169 million people older than 18 are registered as organ donors in the United States. That’s about 60% of all adults.
Myths surrounding organ and tissue donation likely keep more Americans from registering as donors.
The list includes the belief that donors will not be able to have an open-casket funeral. The fact is that donors are treated with dignity and respect and can have an open-casket funeral because their general outward appearance is unchanged.
There is no cost to potential donors or their families — that is covered by the organ procurement organization.
All major religions support organ and tissue donations, and there is no age limit — everyone from newborns to senior citizens have been able to share the gift of life by donating a heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, corneas, bone, fascia, skin veins or heart valves. What matters is the person’s overall physical condition.
Those who are under 18 must have the permission of an adult.
Becoming an organ or tissue donor is simple — the easiest way to make your intentions clear is when you renew your driver’s license.
If you already have registered as an organ donor, we say thank you. If you have not, we hope you will consider that option and join the ranks of those who help give the gift of life.
