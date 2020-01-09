Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, may only represent a sliver of Rockingham County, but residents here should be applauding one of the many bills he prefiled ahead of the 2020 General Assembly — specifically one that would exempt vendors at farmers markets and roadside stands from paying meals taxes if their annual income from the sales do not exceed $2,500.
Sounds small, sure, but it should be a big deal for a rural area where farmers markets are gathering places and roadside get-your-fresh-eggs-here signs dot the landscape like downtown traffic lights. The impetus for the bill is Cathy Gardner, an Albemarle resident who sells coffee through Two Labs Coffee at a market.
Bell said Gardner was a small vendor, and the additional paperwork made it more difficult to do that type of work.
"This bill would remove the barrier of entry and remove the paperwork and help people get started," Bell told the Daily News-Record on Monday.
Good for us, since we have plenty Gardners in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, and any chance for them to cut down on paperwork to sell their small-batch wares along the side of the road or at the weekly gathering places is a good thing. It may even spur others to follow their passion and sell what they produce — which is something Bell said he hopes it does. These are side gigs to make a little more folding money, and Bell is behind that. His bill proves it.
It's tough to lament the Walmart'ing of our county as big boxes pop up out of one side of the mouth while not wanting to make life easier for small-batch producers and hobby farmers out of the other side.
That makes it tough not to get behind Bell on this one.
