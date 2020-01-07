When you’re in the realm of public service, they aren’t “co-workers” or “buddies,” they’re “brothers and sisters.”
Ask any police officer, and they’ll tell you. Ask any firefighter, they’ll say the same.
That’s how it works when your job requires you to put your life on the line daily. They’re all in the same boat, and when either department loses one of its own — whether in the line of duty or not — everybody grieves. Everybody suffers.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett, as a career firefighter, knows this. Which is why he’s following his passion, leaving the city’s top job on April 1 to join the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation after spending more than a decade on the planning committee of the organization’s memorial weekend — an annual event in Washington that pays tribute to firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Here’s where we pause to applaud our outgoing chief.
“It’s become a passion of mine,” said Bennett, who took the city’s top job in 2016. “Although the ceremony is tough, there’s satisfaction knowing you’re helping the families.”
Now here’s where we lament what the city is losing. It’s losing a dedicated servant who first joined the department in 1987 then came back in 2008 after stints in the National Guard Fire and Rescue, deputy chief in Auburn, Ala., battalion chief in Castle Rock, Colo., and deputy chief with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
The city is losing a man dedicated to this craft, to this crazy career that sends men and women into burning buildings to save lives and protect property. While they do this, they never really know if they’re going to return home after their shifts.
But the reason he’s leaving, and the organization he’s joining, further punctuates his allegiance to his brothers and sisters.
“Ian has put our fire hero families first,” said Ron Siarnicki, executive director of National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “He’s going to make an excellent addition.”
We knew this, and it’s why the city is going to miss him.
