Doing your Christmas shopping at local stores is always the best bet, for many reasons. But many people will be making substantial purchases this year with online retailers, primarily because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Be careful.
Rule No. 1 is to never respond to unsolicited offers for goods or services. That is an open invitation to someone bent on stealing your money.
Be certain you are dealing with a reputable online seller. If you have any doubt, double-check. Local stores with websites are best, for obvious reasons. Use credit cards rather than debit cards, because the former have more guarantees against fraud.
According to the Better Business Bureau, 80.5% of consumers in 2020 have reported online purchase scams and lost money, up from 24.3% in 2019. The platforms most reported by people who saw items and lost money were Facebook, Google, direct merchant’s website, Instagram and pop-up ads on social media when actively shopping.
If you think you have been scammed, contact the Better Business Bureau.
Finally, keep this in mind: If a price or product looks too good to be true, it probably is an attempt to scam you.
