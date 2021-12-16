American Red Cross officials say blood supply levels are at historic lows. In fact, the Red Cross warns, “If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.”
That’s frightening — and entirely preventable. Becoming a donor is simple and safe. And right now, the Red Cross is so desperate for blood donations, the organization is giving a free long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt.
If you are the sort of person who is used to doing the right thing for the health of your community, there is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as they are symptom-free.
Appointments for donations can be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
It is the season of giving. But the best gifts aren’t always wrapped up under a tree. If you are eligible and able, please consider giving the gift of life.
