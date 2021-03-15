Remember “murder” hornets?
Back in May (or was it April? Who really knows anymore these days?), Asian giant hornets stole the headlines after being spotted out West. At the time, it was just something else in a long line of headlines as the pandemic’s tidal wave washed over the country.
Now nobody here is comparing the spotted lanternfly to its scary, stinging insect cousin, but at last week’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, this seemingly harmless bright-red pest was a topic of conversation.
This invasive species, already spotted in some surrounding counties, could make its way to Rockingham. And while they don’t bite (err … sting), this planthopper feeds on sap which, in turn, can stress the flora, decrease its ability to heal and ultimately kill the plant or tree.
Here’s the thing about this fly: They like grapevines, fruit trees and forested areas, and their impact can be felt on the wine, fruit and lumber industry.
“This is a serious pest, and impact is potential,” Kyle Rhodes, with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, told supervisors last week.
In order to identify and, hopefully, stop the spread of this bug, VDACS needs our help.
It is easy to identify with its spotted wings and bright red color and, if you see one, you should report it to VDACS, kill it or keep it until it can be confirmed it is a spotted lanternfly.
To make a report, Rhodes said anyone can contact him at 804-920-5558 or email him at kyle.rhodes@vdacs.virginia.gov. A report can also be made at spottedlanternfly@vdacs.virginia.gov.
“I think everyone needs to do their due diligence to solve the problem,” said Rick Chandler, chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
So, let’s help.
