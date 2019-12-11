When it comes to celebrating Christmas, make no turkey bones about it — Timberville is doing it right.
Last year, the small town nestled in the northern part of Rockingham County put together some backyard sheds, a nice Christmas tree and turned the back end of the Food Lion parking lot into a Christmas Village. And, boy, was it a hit.
But a Food Lion parking lot is, well, a Food Lion parking lot. And while the ambiance was great and the warm cider was even better, the glow of a nearby fast-food sign didn’t exactly scream “Merry Christmas.”
Enter 2019, and the town turned last year’s inning-opening double into a game-changing grand slam by moving the village to American Legion Park, using the horse stables as small shops for vendors and giving it the kind of feel you want when celebrating Christmas every Friday (from 3 to 7 p.m.) Saturday (1 to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (1 to 7 p.m.) from now until Dec. 22.
The scent of roasting nuts isn’t competing with the smell of exhaust from busy Timber Way. Now, all you hear are Christmas carols, Santa saying “hello” and the giggles of kids and adults alike as they walk through the village, not the sound of Jake brakes from poultry trucks rumbling by.
No, it’s not the iconic Rockefeller Center in the heart of New York City, and it’s no Christkindlmarket in Chicago’s famed Daly Plaza. This is something a bit less, yet much more.
It’s Timberville showing off its pride. It’s that small town up north doing Christmastime right. It’s Timberville going all in, with Bizzy the Elf sightings pasted all over social media.
So make a trip. Eat some Ethiopian curry, grab yourself a beer (or a warm apple cider for the kids), talk to former NFL player Darryl Haley about his pound cake that weighs about 6 and is richer than Ebenezer Scrooge, find that unique lamp made from things that are probably rusting in your garage and try a pretzel as big as your head.
Just go and enjoy Christmastime in Timberville.
You won’t be disappointed. You’ll just want to go back as soon as you can.
