Collaboration among municipal departments is always a good thing. That kind of working together for the common good tends to get things done … and quickly.
When that collaboration is to help school-aged children who either were victims of a traumatic event, or witnessed it, that’s even better.
So hats off to Harrisonburg’s Handle With Care program, which goes out of its way to help city students who were involved in or witnessed an accident that required emergency responders.
Here’s how it works: When either police, fire or rescue arrives on the scene, they identify if any school-aged children were involved or saw what took place. They get the student’s name and school and contact the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, which then sends out a Handle With Care notification to Harrisonburg City Public Schools Central Office and the school resource officer. The school principal is then notified, who informs staff before the school day starts.
According to a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the schools then put into place a plan to help the student get through the day by:
- Being supportive of the student throughout the day
- Gently engaging the student to open communications
- Recognizing the need to consider other resources (school guidance, etc.)
- Making sure the child has a good day, despite the trauma the day before
- Engaging in Trauma Informed Care and Classroom
How wonderful is this?
The facts are startling when it comes to mental health and trauma for our kids. Over 20% of America’s youth are diagnosed with a mental health disorder; suicide is the leading cause of death in ages 15-24; and 37% of students who suffer from a mental illness drop out of school, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
Those numbers are jarring.
This program, which the city implemented in August of 2019, however, is a giant step in the right direction toward stemming a growing problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.