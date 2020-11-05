If there’s anything we learned from Tuesday night, it’s that there are few more unenviable tasks than the job of local election officials.
From our office here at the Daily News-Record, we were able to see people walking out the side door of Harrisonburg City Hall well after 10:30 p.m. No doubt, a few haggard souls staggered their way out of the Rockingham County Administration Center around the same time.
Bravo to them, because this election was unlike any other those dedicated people have ever encountered.
There were drop-offs, walk-ins, early votes and absentee ballots that had to be sorted, run through machines and hand counted. They’ll be counting for a few more days, too.
Ladies and gentlemen, all those people deserve some gratitude and a bit of applause for doing what they did Tuesday night.
Workers at the polls didn’t have it any easier. There were names to find, things to double-check and even some voters to turn away due to registrations not found. Throw in having to make sure voters were following COVID-19 guidelines of wearing masks and keeping 6 feet apart, and now plenty of poll workers know what being an elementary school teacher feels like.
Right?
By all accounts, things went smoothly in both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg — aside from the occasional review and maybe the registrar’s website not refreshing for a few minutes. The latter enough to even make the most deadline-prone veteran journalists sweat.
But, alas, those hardworking folks did it.
So, bravo to them. Now on to the next, but not until after a bit of a breather.
