Earlier this month the country, along with a lot of folks in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, were enthralled by the James Madison University softball team’s run to the Women’s College World Series.
The hype around that group of Dukes was worthy and very easy to understand. There were ESPN-showcased plays (See: Odicci Alexander) and a local kid slapping home runs (enter Page County High School graduate Kate Gordon).
Now, as we near the end of the month, here’s hoping a lot of people turn their attention to the Spotswood boys soccer team.
Today, the Trailblazers head to Falls Church, where they’ll face perennial powerhouse George Mason for the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship. It’s the first time the Spotswood boys soccer program will play for the big trophy, and while there won’t be any ESPN cameras there or talking heads to tell millions of viewers what the Blazers have done this season, winning a state title is a big deal. Just ask any former or current high school athlete.
In a truncated spring sports season due to COVID-19, Spotswood has compiled a 15-1 record and won 12 in a row heading into today’s title tilt with the 10-time VHSL champion Mustangs. The latest SHS victory was a 3-0 win on Monday at Magna Vista just south of Martinsville and mere minutes from the North Carolina border.
Today, the Blazers won’t have to travel as far, but the stakes will be at their highest.
"It means a lot. It's been my dream since playing for Spotswood [to play for a state title]. I know how much of a winning mentality [Spotswood coach Dan] Atwell had. Our goal isn't over yet. We're focused," SHS senior Edwin Joya said.
We say, go get ‘em gents. Bring home that state gold.
