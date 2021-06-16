A staple of rural summers is returning — lawn parties. This is a good thing.
And that’s not only because of the fun, food and camaraderie they bring; lawn parties are pretty important when it comes to funding the volunteer fire and rescue departments that dot our Rockingham County landscape.
Much like almost everything a year ago, lawn parties and the money they bring in to help keep our small towns safe were a victim of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While plenty plan to return, however, the uncertainty of when Gov. Ralph Northam would lift restrictions on outdoor gatherings left a few with no options other than cancel for a second straight year. Among those are the towns of Timberville, Weyers Cave and Grottoes.
“You start planning it back in the first of the year and not knowing where things would be, we just decided to cancel it,” said Alan Wampler, chief of the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company.
That’s understandable.
But for those departments ready to return, the annual gatherings could be a boon. Residents have been cooped up, finally now able to see friends and family. The return of lawn parties provides that opportunity to see old pals, gather with your neighbors and help a great cause.
“We’re going for it,” said Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company board member Charlie Craun.
So let’s all go to them.
