It is an encouraging sign that our current crop of representatives in Washington, D.C., continues to work hard for Virginians that our state is among the first four to receive a huge sum of federal money for desperately needed broadband expansion.
In an announcement last week, the U.S. Treasury Department said Virginia was among the states that will receive more than half a billion dollars to connect “hundreds of thousands of Americans and small businesses to high-speed internet.”
The fact is broadband is no longer a luxury. It is an essential utility.
The money isn’t the only recent federal allocation for broadband — billions more were approved as part of the American Rescue Plan Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law.
And more than 100 federal programs — administered by 15 agencies — already have some capacity to expand internet access. The sheer number of programs “has led to a fragmented, overlapping patchwork of funding,” according to a late May Government Accountability Office report.
“I’m not sure we fully used all our federal dollars well,” Sen. Mark Warner said, noting that reliable internet access is a promise the government began making in the 1990s. “Candidly, in our country, we’ve done not a very good job of making that a reality."
The Virginia Democrat said federal efforts over the last 30 years have been “kind of hamstrung,” with some networks being only partially built-out or never completed at all. Faulty Federal Communications Commission maps that relied on self-reporting by the companies overstated coverage and hindered efforts to subsidize internet service in underserved rural areas. (See: Rockingham County.) Too many programs provided only “episodic” funding, and some of the money has gone to startups that didn’t know how to build out a network, he said.
Funded programs include expanding existing network line extensions, focusing on major broadband infrastructure investments; and providing local government/matching broadband funding incentives.
We have an opportunity to make real progress toward a change that will support lawmakers’ purported goals: to attract new businesses, to better educate our kids and making sure everybody has the opportunity to be connected to the internet.
It’s needed and should be welcomed.
