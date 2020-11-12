Lost in the buildup to Election Day was the mid-October news that NASA selected Nokia to build the first wireless network on the moon, which will include high-speed broadband internet on the lunar surface in late 2022.
Great, fantastic, sounds awesome.
Now do rural Virginia.
Because if the COVID-19 trends continue -- and until a vaccine is safe enough to be approved and widely available -- it's going to be a while before all students are back in classrooms in all our local school divisions.
Right now, and even in 2022, there is no need to surf the web anywhere other than on planet Earth and certainly not the moon, even if NASA says it hopes to return to the lunar surface by 2024.
Where is high-speed, reliable and affordable broadband needed, like, yesterday? Right here in rural Virginia. Look no further than Harrisonburg City Public Schools having mobile hot spots in cars that drive around neighborhoods allowing students to tap in, or in the far-flung corners of Rockingham County where some service is spotty at best, if it's even available at all.
Look no further than Page County, where Wendy Gonzalez, the schools' superintendent, talked about the lack of internet access in that rural county. Yes, she said, lack of broadband access is still a big issue over there and, according to the Northern Virginia Daily, some students receive their work packets from school by bus drivers each Wednesday and return them to school the following week. She said in some areas it's not profitable for service providers to come in and lay down the wire to provide internet access.
How is it "not profitable" to have broadband in Page County, yet brings in the green cheese when it comes to putting it on the moon? Oh, we know why (federal government and such). Spending money to make sure our children can keep up with remote education is needed.
We'll take to heart that Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, said the broadband issue is something lawmakers are trying to work through at the legislative level.
"That is something we're always paying attention to," Runion told the Northern Virginia Daily. "We've got some legislative ideas. The struggle is we've got a limited amount of resources, but we will continue to push forward on that."
Keep pushing, Runion.
We want our children, no matter how they're learning, to be able to reach the stars. There's no need for a moon to get in their way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.