The surge of news coming out of Broadway these days can make your head spin. This is a good thing, if we don’t say so ourselves.
First, it’s been the push for a rail-to-trail project that would start (or end, depending on which way you’re traveling) in the small Rockingham County town and stretch nearly 50 miles to Front Royal along abandoned tracks owned by Norfolk Southern.
That push has some powerful backing, including Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and the local leaders in town. Of course, there’s still plenty to make that project a reality.
Then came the Broadway Town Council’s Tuesday vote to purchase the old school building located on South Main Street with plans to turn it into a multipurpose theater.
Can anybody say revitalization?
There’s a local blueprint for the theater, which is good. All the leadership in Broadway has to do is look south on Va. 42 to see what Bridgewater has done with the Sipe Center. That jewel opened on Nov. 1, 2019, and brought in $94,000 in revenue by the end of January 2020.
Planning for the Sipe Center started in 2017 when the town demolished a nearly 140-year-old building on the property due to public-safety concerns. Here’s the difference: Bridgewater had to build. Broadway, however, does not. It only needs to renovate.
The building currently houses the Oliver Art House, which moved into the building in late 2020. Before that, the property was vacant for five years after Poultry Specialties moved out. Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the town will purchase the property for $330,000 and hopes to take ownership in July. The Oliver Art House, thankfully, will remain in the building.
“It’s exciting,” O’Brien said. “It’s really going to be a flagship venue off South Main Street.”
Look at you, Broadway.
