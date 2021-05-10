For months, many have wondered what in the world was going on with law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol Complex that would have allowed the Jan. 6 breach. Last month, we got some insight.
In a radio transmission heard by members of the House Administration Committee, a U.S. Capitol Police officer says, “Attention all units on the field, we’re not looking for any pro-Trump in the crowd. We’re only looking for any anti pro-Trump who want to start a fight,” according to committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
Lofgren said the radio call was found by the Department Office of Professional Responsibility, which is conducting an ongoing investigation into the events of Jan. 6.
If the descriptions of the actual radio call turn out to be accurate, it will go a long way toward explaining the mindset that created the chaos on Jan. 6. Imagine being a law enforcement officer who instructs his or her colleagues to be on the look out not for all trouble, but for only a certain kind of trouble.
Surely someone in charge knows who made that radio call. Assuming there is no context missing, or follow-up radio calls to correct what was said, the person who issued such disturbing instructions should face severe punishment within the department — if that has not already happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.