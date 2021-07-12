The meme that floats around the internet this time of year never fails to make us laugh.
It’s a photo of a dog sitting in a parked car with a note on the rolled-up window the reads: “Don’t need saving. AC is on and I’m listening to Led Zepplin."
Yeah, that’s funny.
But leaving a dog in a parked car during the hot days of summer is a sure-fire stairway to trouble for your best friend. The fact is, cars get hot even when we think it's "comfortable" outside. And they get hot quick.
According to the Humane Society, when it’s 84 outside the inside of a car can reach 98. Add 11 more degrees to the outside temp and the inside of a car can reach a baking 114. These temperatures rise in a matter of minutes inside a closed vehicle.
That’s trouble for anybody, let alone our pets. So hey, hey momma (and daddy), if those errands gonna’ make you sweat, gonna make you groove, the Humane Society recommends that you leave pets at home. Frankly, that's the way it oughta' be.
Do your part to keep your pets safe because there ain’t no companion like a blue-eyed merle, or cat or any other breed (and mix) of dog.
