Should one need further proof that the federal government and its bureaucracy are dangerously behind and out of touch with reality, take a look at the “revelation” presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently.
It turns out, childhood trauma — or Adverse Childhood Experiences, in CDC jargon — can lead to physical and mental health problems later in life. The CDC knows it’s true because it finally got around to conducting a study, which found those with a higher number of ACEs had significantly higher numbers of health and lifestyle issues such as obesity, heart disease, depression, and even drug or alcohol abuse, as adults.
Those results will come as no surprise to those working in health care and education here in our area.
What a shame that it takes the federal government’s stamp of legitimacy on decades worth of observations by those actually working with at-risk kids before real change can take place.
While it is infuriating to realize we have become so dependent on the federal government telling us what is true, rather than using our own critical thinking and commonsense, it is good to know the feds have caught up, at least on this one. Here’s hoping it truly will make a difference — possibly with some funding to help states such as those where drug abuse has caused a spike in ACEs.
Jim or Craig, if by some chance you’re reading this, I doubt you wrote this utterly ridiculous nonsense as it’s in Ogden papers all over the country, but your names are on the masthead. There has been a lot of idiotically epic ignorance in the DNR editorial pages over the years, but this is right up there. The CDC was heavily involved in the research identifying the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences on health from the very beginning. The groundbreaking ACE study was financed by Kaiser Permanente and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and published in 1998!
What? Finally got around to having a study? "The original ACE Study was conducted at Kaiser Permanente from 1995 to 1997 with two waves of data collection. Over 17,000 Health Maintenance Organization members from Southern California receiving physical exams completed confidential surveys regarding their childhood experiences and current health status and behaviors."
Why in the h*+% would they feel the need to waste the money on a study? It would be like having a study saying the more injuries you have, the more likely you will have to see a doctor or go to the hospital.
Typical mentality of the feds and bureaucrats in your all knowing govt bureaucracies.
Instead of wasting the money , put it as the down payment on a program to help the at risk kids of ACE’s..(they even waste time coming up with a stupid acronym). Pitiful.
That would be because facts and data are good things to have, and sometimes "common sense" is just plain wrong.
This research is not a waste of money. The biological connection between childhood trauma and serious behavioral and health problems in later life was not only not recognized but was rejected by many establishment professionals before these conclusive studies were done. Identifying and addressing the root cause for a broad range of social problems will save us billions of dollars down the road.
