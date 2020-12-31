It will not be a surprise if months of pent-up frustrations prompt many people to blow off more than a little steam this New Year’s Eve. Today is viewed by many as the one time a year they let their hair down, anyway.
There is nothing wrong with having a little fun, of course. But there is plenty wrong with putting others a risk.
You know exactly where we are going — driving while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. It is always a danger on New Year's Eve and may be even more so this year.
In some states, including Virginia, traditional partying venues will be either shut down or forced to close early by mandates intended to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. That may mean only that the drunks hit the roads earlier in the evening. It will have no effect on those who do their drinking at private parties.
Bartenders and wait staff at eating and drinking establishments bear a special responsibility to keep intoxicated drivers off the road. In some states, they can be held liable in court if they fail to do so.
Party hosts have a moral burden, and it is one that can be more difficult to deal with. Telling an anonymous customer he has had one too many is one thing. Cutting off a friend or relative is tougher.
It has to be done. It is probable that this New Year’s Eve, innocent people will die in crashes caused by inebriated drivers. No one ought to want that on their conscience.
If you plan leaving home to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, we beg you: Don’t drink then get behind the wheel. Use a designated driver for your group. Call a cab.
Find some way not to be a menace on the highway. You may well save lives — perhaps even your own.
We want everybody to stay safe and see 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.