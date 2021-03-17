Last year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration was more subdued than normal. Locally, just days before the annual celebration of the famed saint who, legend has it, drove the snakes out of The Emerald Isle, both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County declared a state of emergency as the COVID-19 pandemic hit even closer to home.
Sure, things might be looking a bit better this year with vaccinations taking place and infection numbers leveling off at the state and local level. Of course, this could mean more people will be looking to have a good time this year, a place to celebrate today’s festivities.
Let us remind you to play it smart and safe. A general rule of thumb: Though you may be vaccinated, not everyone else is. Even if you got a needle in your arm, you can still spread the virus, even if you’re immune. So, make sure you wear a mask and socially distance if you plan on heading out. Or, better yet, celebrate with a close circle of family, much like you were urged to do during most of the 2020 holidays and the Super Bowl in February.
For those that do go out to celebrate, there is a strong possibility that alcohol will be consumed. Remember, don’t put the “luck of the Irish” to the test when it comes to the safety of yourself and others on the road by getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
If you go out, designate a driver. And with ride-sharing services available as well, there’s no reason to even consider driving impaired.
Let’s celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly, be mindful of COVID-19 and the rules of the road.
You can still have fun while being safe.
