In an effort to make this editorial page yours, we’re going to make a few changes to our Forum page starting Monday.
We want you, the readers to fill it. Though, the space where this editorial appears will always be ours. The rest, however, is up to you. To make that happen, we’re extending our word limits on both Letters to the Editor and Open Forums.
Next week, readers will be able to submit letters up to 250 words; that’s a 100-word increase from our previous limit. In terms of Open Forums, we’re upping the ante by 300 words to 800. We ask that Open Forums be no less than 500, however.
Of course, there’s a catch to all of this — priority will be given to letters and Open Forums that deal with local issues, not those in Washington. Updates will be made to our online submission portal to reflect these changes on midnight Monday and, as always, you can submit both to letters@dnronline.com.
If the internet isn’t your thing, both letters and Open Forums can be mailed to P.O. Box 193, Harrisonburg, VA 22803, but we ask that they be legible, preferably typed.
No matter how you submit, they must include your full name, hometown and a phone number where you can be reached. The first two are printed, the phone number is just for us so we can call to verify the letter writer.
We’ve said it before, so we’ll say it again: Editorial pages are the linchpin of any good newspaper. We just want to see ours become more local. Of course, nationally syndicated columnists will still appear on this page every now and then, but we’d rather see your opinions and thoughts on topics any day.
