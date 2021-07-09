Most of us are looking for something to do to celebrate summer — a relatively normal summer, at that. There are camps, vacations, home improvement projects, fairs and festivals … plenty to occupy active families. Consider adding something else to the list: become a blood donor. Officials with the American Red Cross say there is a severe blood shortage because of the increase in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries. Blood of all types is needed, but type O is especially in demand.
Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations, according to the American Red Cross.
“Our teams are working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients — distributing about 75,000 more blood products than expected over the past three months to meet demand — but we can’t do it without donors. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services.
If you take time to donate blood, you’ll help someone else — maybe even save a life — and have the bragging rights that go with it. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to get started. You, and those you help, will be glad you did.
