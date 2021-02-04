When it comes to removing snow off the sidewalks in the city of Harrisonburg, it’s on all of us to make sure the job gets done.
While, according to code, the city can fine property owners for not clearing snow and ice from the sidewalks in front of their buildings, we understand City Hall tries not to do that. That’s commendable, keeping in mind that not every resident is able to pick up a shovel and throw snow off the sidewalks in front of their property or has the ability to pay someone to do it. And according to the city spokesperson, Harrisonburg isn’t out and about looking for people to fine.
Yep, it’s small-town stuff being encouraged. If your neighbor can’t shovel their snow, you can lend a helping hand and maybe get some fresh baked cookies in return or maybe some homemade chicken soup. You catch our drift.
So excuse our smiles this week when we saw plenty of our neighbors, with shovels in hand, making sure sidewalks were safe to walk on. However, we couldn’t help but notice that there are plenty of dangerous walkways still out there in the city, and plenty of those slippery spots reside in front of businesses.
We weren’t the only ones who noticed.
Kyle Lawrence, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he posted photos of various impassable sidewalks that have slip-and-fall written all over them. Most, if not all, of the photos were taken in front of businesses.
“It’s a problem that cities all over the world deal with,” he says.
He’s not wrong.
The city took notice of the tweets, responding through its official Twitter account that concerned residents should contact public works. When it comes to businesses, it shouldn’t come to that.
The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition isn’t just about bikes. Without a dedicated walking or pedestrian coalition in the city (and really, who has one of those?), Lawrence’s organization takes walkers under its wing as well.
When it comes to those walkers, it’s imperative that businesses do all they can to clear ice and snow from the sidewalks in front of their property.
We want the city to be pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly. Who doesn’t?
Just don’t get us started on those scooters.
