Make no mistake, when it comes to health care for the uninsured, there is a need locally.
So we applaud the Blue Ridge Free Clinic for filling that need. And to better help, the clinic showed off its new digs on Wednesday at 831 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Harrisonburg.
Rising from the ashes of the now-closed Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic, since its inception the Blue Ridge Free Clinic, according to Director Susan Adamson, has identified six cases of cancer that were still treatable.
Now think of the unthinkable if no such clinic was around for those six cases.
It’s fitting and heartening to see the clinic move into a new space. One that has four exam rooms versus two, and also offices, space for behavioral and social services assistance, a lab and a conference room.
As an added bonus for patients, some may not even realize they are eligible for Medicaid, so Blue Ridge Free Clinic staff will help them fill out the form and care for them until they get Medicaid coverage and a long-term care provider.
“That is one of our critical differences between [the Blue Ridge Free Clinic] and some other free clinics,” Adamson said.
She said over 4 out of 10 patients the clinic has seen were eligible for Medicaid and either didn’t know or didn’t know how to get on the rolls. The care the clinic provides helps address issues before they get so bad that someone in our community ends up in the emergency room. There, they could be burdened by bills they cannot pay to a hospital itself trying to make ends meet.
Bravo for helping.
(0) comments
