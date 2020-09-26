What a Marshall University professor said to prompt officials there to put her on administrative leave is mild, compared to some of the vicious partisan rhetoric reported from other U.S. campuses. Still, Marshall officials were right to act on the matter — and make it clear such behavior, regardless of political orientation, will not be tolerated.
Reportedly, the science teacher went on a tirade against supporters of President Donald Trump who do not follow guidelines meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die ... That’s the only saving hope I have right now,” the professor told her class.
Then, to her credit, she added, “I really should not be talking politics in here.”
Marshall released a statement that it “does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views.” An investigation is in progress.
Agreed. Marshall should not tolerate such misbehavior. No college or university should. Still, unlike many in academia, the professor in this case seems to understand she made a mistake. She should be disciplined, but not harshly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.