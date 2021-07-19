On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia plans to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to speed up the deployment of “last-mile” broadband infrastructure to the vast underserved areas.
This is something we can all get behind.
While the digital divide between the urban and rural areas of our state was always visible, it was thrust into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic when “virtual learning” became an everyday part of our lexicon. While urban areas have little trouble getting their students online, rural areas — those without affordable internet options — struggled. And the students in those areas struggled with it.
Of course, there was the blundered start to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the state that forced people to register online, completely forgetting about those who don’t have, can’t afford or are indifferent to the world wide web.
Thankfully, this plan eyes a fix to that.
According to Northam, this proposal will accelerate his 10-year goal of having every home in the state hooked up by 2024. Originally, that goal was 2028.
Access to broadband internet, and the economic and educational divide it can close, should be a nonpartisan issue. We expect, and hope, this plan comes to fruition.
