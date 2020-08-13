Sadly, too many times the expression of our First Amendment rights has turned violent. All you have to do is read the paper, turn on the national news and see what is happening in some parts of the country.
Thankfully, we have not seen that same kind of escalation. We have our local law enforcement to thank for that.
Case in point happened Saturday, when some in Luray took to the streets after Mayor Barry Presgraves posted “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick” to his personal Facebook page. He deleted and apologized for it both on Facebook and at Monday’s Town Council meeting.
Saturday's protest in Luray called for Presgraves, who is not seeking re-election, to resign.
This protest was peaceful and how it was kept that way earned laurels.
"I think Luray cops and law enforcement did great," said protest organizer Michelle Billings.
She had fears of what could happen — the same fears that many protesters of any position have these days when trying to express their beliefs.
Billings said she was in constant contact with Luray Police Chief C.S. "Bow" Cook before the event.
For his part, Cook said he had been reaching out to protest and counterprotest organizers because there has been a wave of such events since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Cook, and other law enforcement in Luray, began researching, contacting and communicating with area groups that planned to show up Saturday.
The vigilance paid off.
And when things got tense, Page County and Luray officers quickly diffused the situation and everybody exercised their First Amendment right and went home safely. As it should be in all instances.
Here are the keys: communication and trust.
It's what Cook did, talking to protesters as they walked — calling many by name — letting them know they were safe and his officers were doing their jobs.
Isn't that something we need more of everywhere — communication and trust?
It worked because the community trusted Cook and other officers in their intentions and what they said.
Yes, some police-resident problems run much deeper than just lack of communication and transparency. But the talking helped Saturday in Luray.
And officers like Cook around the country, who are trusted by their community, should be thanked.
