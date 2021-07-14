Packed meetings are to be celebrated. They're our chance as Americans to gather and voice our opinions on the issues that matter to us.
Monday we saw two such meetings here — one in Harrisonburg, where the public gathered at a Rockingham County School Board meeting to discuss the transgender bathroom policy it must implement as a result of legislation from Richmond, and another in Dayton, where the Town Council had a proposed yard sale ordinance on its agenda.
Keeping our composure during the most divisive times is just one of the many challenges with ample rewards we must rise to as Americans.
When we do gather to have the hard conversations that make up our local, state and national dialogue and policy, let’s remember that we are advocating for what we think is right — just like our neighbors, who may not just live across the road from us, but vote on the other side of the ticket.
We can often forget how easy it would be to give in to animosity or worse.
But we’re strong Americans and not prone to that kind of weakness. Let’s continue to prove it to those who doubt us here and abroad.
Not every meeting is similarly packed as the two on Monday. Many meetings — as hardworking municipal staff, elected officials and local reporters can attest — are thinly attended.
There’s nothing wrong with that, either. Many decisions made at these meetings are procedural and/or dull with minor impacts that are not felt in our day-to-day lives or bump up against our values in a meaningful way.
So, it’s when these gatherings matter most, about the issues that burn us up, that we should make sure to not let burn down, in a flame of uncontrolled passion, all that we’ve built.
