The Virginia Department of Health centralizing its COVID-19 registration system is a good thing.
However, it can’t be ignored that the state had months to plan for this and failed miserably.
That’s the bad thing.
Granted, moving all of the already-done preregistrations from local health districts to a centralized system is going to take time. According to the VDH, it’s going to be a few days before all the complete migration is made and people checking on their status at the new centralized site will be able to see if they transferred over.
Understandable, really. Yet, still confusing.
Of course, this leads to the question of what about those who don’t have, or can’t afford, either a computer or the internet. Yes, that’s still a thing these days. Internet isn’t cheap and, locally, it’s not like we’re swimming in online options that are reliable or affordable.
Thankfully, the state plans to set up a hotline that will allow residents to call to preregister at 877-829-4682 (877-VAX-IN-VA) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. But, if we learned anything from the Virginia Employment Commission, that means a lot of time spent on hold with terrible music playing.
Yes, locating the problem and fixing it is admirable, but the constant back and forth and fixes can be frustrating. Frustration that only builds when we look across the mountains toward West Virginia, where according to the New York Times’ vaccination tracker, 14% of the population has received a first dose and 8% have gotten both pokes in the arm. Here in Virginia, those numbers are 12.3% and 4.1%, respectively.
What has led West Virginia to lead the nation in the vaccine rollout? Planning and a good dose of common sense, it appears. Gov. Jim Justice has proven himself to be an effective crisis leader, making the right calls on the vaccine rollout. He delegated the logistics of getting shots to clinics to the West Virginia National Guard, and allowed Dr. Clay Marsh and other health officials to guide all of the state through the process.
It might be too late to save face, but we’re hoping Gov. Ralph Northam, after so much trial and many more errors, can finally prove to be the same crisis leader now that an end is, hopefully, in sight.
Yet, that clock continues to click. Let’s hope this new centralized system doesn’t have a snooze button.
