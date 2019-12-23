Little by little, the bright, appealing shell that is Obamacare is being stripped away to reveal a thoroughly rotten core. More of it was exposed last week.
Former President Barack Obama’s administration went to great pains to shield the truth about Obamacare from the American public. After nearly three years of President Donald Trump, the bureaucracy no longer is able to do that.
Millions of Americans have lost all choice in health insurance companies because of the misnamed Affordable Care Act. Millions who were assured Obamacare would get insurance premiums under control have found they cannot afford the level of coverage they did in the past.
At the same time, some of the unfairness of Obamacare is being eliminated. Last week, both chambers of Congress were voting on a major spending bill that included a related provision on Obamacare.
Far from making health insurance more affordable for a certain class of hardworking Americans, the ACA made it more costly — by design.
Workers at some companies, including many labor union members, for many years have enjoyed very good health insurance coverage, paid for largely by their employers. The Obama administration and the Congress that enacted the ACA deemed these “Cadillac plans” — and imposed a 40% tax on them.
That made offering such insurance more difficult for the companies involved. It affected the quality of coverage, reducing some “Cadillac” insurance to “Chevrolet” levels.
Proceeds from the 40% tax were used in a futile attempt to make it appear Obamacare was a truly affordable government insurance program.
Part of the spending bill in Congress last week repeals the “Cadillac tax.” Finally, working men and women will not be penalized for their companies’ successes and, not incidentally, their unions’ negotiating prowess.
Its elimination is no more than the simple justice denied by the Obamacare law.
