According to data from market research firm IRI, grocery costs keep climbing — up 9% in 2021 — and will continue to do so in 2022.
With the combination of cargo ships backed up; costs of everything including labor, fuel, ingredients, packaging and transportation going up; and labor shortages; the effects are visible on grocery shelves and price tags.
Though there are no easy fixes, one piece of advice rings through — don’t waste or hoard food and other necessities.
Prices will continue to be high and shelves will be low stocked. Don’t go crazy and buy all the toilet paper this time around. Shop smart, buy what you need and know you may have to go without some items.
There is nothing the stores can do. Yelling at the workers will not solve anything.
This is a problem beyond the person you see working his or her hardest at the store. Until our broken supply chain is fixed — and surely companies and policymakers have sorted out that domestic production should be part of the answer — we must shop smarter and make better choices.
