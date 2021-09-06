When Broadway residents receive their latest water bills, and most already have, they’re in for a treat — a $750 credit.
The credit is thanks to how the town distributed its over $4 million share of American Rescue Plan Act money. Among the many things Town Council approved, giving this credit to the roughly 1,600 households hooked up to the town’s water supply appears to be a big hit.
“The town is in good shape financially and this is a way to directly impact basically everybody,” Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said. “For a lot of folks, that credit will carry on to 2022.”
It also garnered plenty of comments on the town’s Facebook page, which posted reminders there in hopes to avoid any confusion. Of course, there still is some, O’Brien said. But those phone calls ended good.
Broadway, just like all our incorporated towns in Rockingham County, did plenty of different things with its ARPA money — from helping local businesses with grants, having Shark Tank-like contests (Bridgewater’s Best Idea) and improving parks.
Broadway’s credit kept those good feelings flowing.
