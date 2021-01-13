Let’s be real here: High school students don’t get the credit they deserve.
These days, they deserve it all and then some. From having to deal with online learning and the uncertainty of the world around them, there’s plenty of pressure mixed with a fair share of anxiety.
Yet, through it all, they’ve shown they’re ready for what awaits them.
Look no further than students like Maya Waid, a junior at Harrisonburg High School, who through her volunteer work handing out meals on Tuesdays saw there was a need for so much more.
Waid also saw the need for school supplies and, like many of her peers, used her online and social media acumen to do something about it.
“I just thought there had to be more that I could do, especially during COVID,” she told the Daily News-Record this week.
So what more did she do? Waid launched a school supply drive with the blessing of Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards and City Councilman Sal Romero, who is the director of equality and community engagement for the school division.
Waid set up her drive by using an Amazon Wish List, on which she compiled needed items that cross the spectrum of what students and parents need to help with at-home learning. Items such as dry-erase markers, pencils and exercise equipment like jump ropes, kick balls and hula hoops are on that list.
She posted the link to the Wish List on her social-media accounts and shared it with family and friends nationwide, and began her drive to benefit two schools at the start — Smithland and Keister elementary schools.
As of Monday, Waid had 44 Amazon deliveries of the supplies and over $700 sent to her via Venmo to help with the purchases. Her drive also included drop-off stations at Keister and Smithland.
Yes, Waid’s drive proves the adage: “The kids are all right.”
