When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last week, he claimed this has all been a “politically motivated” attack.
It seems many influential people learned nothing from the #MeToo movement.
The New York attorney general’s investigation found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, with investigators saying he reportedly kissed them, groped them, and made insinuations about their looks and sex lives. Indeed, news organizations have produced audio recordings from one accuser that testify to this.
“Politically motivated” attack, indeed.
While all of this was allegedly going on, Cuomo was publicly championing the #MeToo movement. He understood the need to appear as though he was doing the right thing, but he acknowledges making some aides “uncomfortable” with comments he intended as “playful.”
Someone who was truly a champion of the #MeToo movement and believed in the laws he signed would know that being “playful” is never an excuse for behavior that makes someone feel uncomfortable.
Should the accusations prove true, it seems Cuomo should have been more “politically motivated” to treat the women who worked for him like he would want anyone else in a position of authority to treat his three daughters.
