Democrat strategists have devised a careful game plan regarding the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Understanding there is little or no possibility of the U.S. Senate removing him from office even if House members vote to impeach, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her aides are playing this one for political effect.
Clearly, their aim is to influence voters in next year’s presidential election. Their haste suggests their timetable is aimed at primary elections, which begin in February. Pelosi and company may be hoping to derail Trump in the primaries, in the hope Republicans will nominate someone the Democrat standard-bearer can beat.
Now, however, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts may have thrown a monkey wrench into the Democrat schedule. This week, he ordered an indefinite delay in a case in which House Democrat leaders have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to get Trump’s financial records.
Clearly, that attempt is a fishing expedition. Democrat leaders are hoping the president’s financial records will give them more ammunition with which to blemish his appeal to primary voters.
Still, the lawsuit has been filed and it must be resolved.
Roberts’ order is meant to give the high court adequate time to consider the case and how to address it. That could require days or even weeks. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on Democrats’ timetable.
Too bad. Supreme Court justices are supposed to be above politics. Their mission, which they approach in different ways, is to uphold the Constitution. They should allow nothing, certainly not Democrat leaders’ desire to score political points, get in their way of doing that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.