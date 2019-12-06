It’s a beautiful — and dangerous — stretch of road when Interstate 64 works its way up and back down Afton Mountain. And along that road it sits, a 13-foot long piece of granite that juts 10 feet into the air with over 100 names of Virginia Department of Transportation workers who died working the various stretches of highways and byways in our state.
Many of the deaths, according to the VDOT website, took place in work zones.
It’s worth a trip to see; three profiles set into the stone — one black, one white and one gray to signify the diversity of the VDOT workforce. Another profile left open, an homage to the “missing” worker that lets all who come to pay their respects a chance to gaze at the beauty of the Rockfish Valley that explodes behind it.
It’s sobering. The names are too many. But the memorial is needed, showing the danger of having your feet on the asphalt in a work zone.
Early Thursday, the perils of being a VDOT worker or contractor were put on full display no thanks to a suspected drunken driver on Interstate 66 in Arlington. According to The Associated Press, the driver of a GMC Yukon plowed into a work crew, sending six contractors to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.
Thankfully, all are expected to recover.
“It’s terrifying,” says Ken Slack, communications specialist for VDOT’s Staunton District. “The men and women who work in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads or Bristol, they’re family. We know the same challenges when we work along Route 11 or Route 616.”
And contractors, Slack says, are part of the extended family.
News of these accidents should terrify us as well. How many of us have neighbors who work the roads? Friends? Family?
“And that’s why we’re constantly preaching highway safety,” Slack says.
It goes without saying that drinking and driving don’t mix, but it’s always worth saying again. But it’s always worth your time, and attention, when driving through work zones. It’s a partnership, Slack says. The workers have to make sure the work zones are clearly signed and it’s made obvious how drivers should adjust.
“On the other side of the coin, the drivers out there have a responsibility to bring their speed down and pay full, 100% attention to the task at hand,” Slack says.
VDOT workers and contractors deserve your attention. They also deserve to go home safely after their shift. As of Nov. 1, there are 134 names on that beautiful memorial.
Do your part to make sure it stays at that number.
(0) comments
