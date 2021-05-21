On the Humane Society’s “The Horrible Hundred 2021” list of problem puppy mills and sellers in the U.S., thankfully none in Virginia are listed. That doesn’t mean they don’t exist in our state.
Across the country where these puppy mills exist, pet lovers often find themselves looking at the adorable puppies. The dogs are a big draw, and bring in lots of money for their breeders and sellers. Far too many of them are born into horrific conditions among other animals who are sick, hurt, dirty, unprotected from the weather and treated inhumanely.
But the public doesn’t see those animals. They see the ones who are going to be profitable.
Of course, not every breeder/seller is inhumane or even problematic. But of the 100 worst across the country, 16 are in Ohio and Missouri was the worst with 21 — and, as the Humane Society points out, those are just the ones we know about.
What can we do about it?
For starters, don’t support breeders and sellers who have made the list, particularly as repeat offenders. And, if you do choose to go with a breeder when looking for your next pet, ask a lot of questions.
Here’s a better idea, though. Check with your local animal shelter or rescue group, and adopt your next pet. Right here, we have the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA that, under the leadership of Executive Director Huck Nawaz, has seen its live-release rate soar to a staggering 93%. Those kind of numbers should be applauded and they should also serve as a reminder that puppy mills should be a thing of the past. There are too many animals out there searching for a home.
But that’s on us, the humans, who long for some sort of animal companionship in our homes. With the option of the RHSCPA right here in our backyard, along with numerous other dog and cat rescue organizations, it’s no surprise that the Humane Society’s list lacks a Virginia entry.
Let’s keep it that way.
By taking advantage of the RHSPCA and others, you will save money and you will know you didn’t contribute to the financial well-being of those on the list.
