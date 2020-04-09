Where most of us see tragedy, a few scum see opportunity. Their newest crime is preying on people who expect federal payments to help them get through the COVID-19 outbreak. Needless to say, senior citizens are the preferred targets.
Some are receiving calls offering to help them register for the $1,200 per-person checks the government plans to distribute. Just provide some personal information such as bank account numbers, and all will be well, victims are told.
Don’t fall for it. The Internal Revenue Service is handling distribution of the money — and no registration is required. Don’t give out critical personal information to anyone over the phone.
Listen to the pitch, then hang up and call the police. If enough people do that, perhaps a few criminals with the consciences of viruses can be caught and punished harshly.
