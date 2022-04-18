By now you have learned of the reported 410 civilians (at least) killed in the Kyiv area by Russian forces.
You’ve probably also read about last week's Russian missile attack on a train station in the eastern part of Ukraine where civilians were attempting to flee the country. At least 50 people were killed.
You have read about it or heard it from official sources of course, but you also have seen photos. You can see it for yourself, because journalists — including Associated Press reporters — are there.
In fact, those AP reporters in the Kyiv area saw at least 21 bodies for themselves, and have reported on and photographed as much as they can to let the rest of the world know what is happening in Ukraine.
Photos from the scene of Friday’s train station attack in Ukraine showed bodies covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. The Russian Defense Ministry denied attacking the station in Kramatorsk, a city in Ukraine’s contested Donbas region, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders accused Russia’s military of deliberately targeting a location where only civilians were assembled.
“What’s happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone sees it,” President Joe Biden said April 4.
Well. Almost everyone. Those whose media consumption is controlled by Russian government and that country’s Investigative Committee are being told the committee has launched its own investigation into what it calls Ukrainian allegations “with the aim of discrediting Russian troops.”
Russian law enforcement is targeting what it has branded “false information.”
Further, Russian officials claim journalists reporting on what is happening in Ukraine, and those other international officials who are working to document war crimes, should themselves be investigated … for violating a brand new Russian law that bans anything the government declares to be “false information” about Russian forces.
Tossing around phrases such as “false information” can be a powerful tool for tyrants bent on sowing doubt. But you’ve seen with your own eyes what is happening because journalists from all over the world are risking their lives to show you. What they’re doing might well save Ukrainian lives. Certainly it will help the rest of the world understand what must be done.
“My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is simple: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us now to match our words with action,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
At least seven non-Russian journalists have died since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, according to one estimate. Without their sacrifice and the determination of those carrying on the work, we might have a very different idea of what is happening on the other side of the world.
We owe it to them not to give in to cries of “false information” from propagandists — now or ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.