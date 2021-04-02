In Thursday’s Daily News-Record, we highlighted the tragedies and triumphs of the past 12 months as residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County struggled their way through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The stories were inspirational, like the health care workers — tired from going full bore for the past year — who somehow, someway, cared for people struggling with, and dying from, the virus.
The stories were sad, like the families and friends of the nearly 200 who lost loved ones.
The stories showed grit, like business owners who opened a hair salon during and pizza place just before the pandemic hit.
The stories showed resilience, like local students thrust into a whole new world of online learning, missing friends in the hallways of school and laughing it up at their regular lunchroom table.
Most importantly, they were your stories. And they were ours as well. Just like you, we live here in the Shenandoah Valley and, also just like you, we’ve felt the brunt of this pandemic. Just like you, we had scares among our friends, families and co-workers.
Just like you, some of us lost loved ones. Just like you, we remember them fondly even as the pain of the loss still cuts deep into our souls and the occasional tear still falls from our cheeks when we think of their smile and hear their warm voice in our minds.
Hopefully, the next 12 months will be better.
It’s tough not to think of what Kimberly Varner, who opened her own hair salon in the middle of this whole mess, said.
“I would say, don’t give up,” Varner said.
That’s important.
