If you spend time in downtown Harrisonburg, chances are you've found things you like about it.
Maybe it's the Saturday morning buzz at Turner Pavilion as farmers market vendors and patrons gush over the latest batch of fresh produce, or simply enjoying a meandering walk taking in the sights.
And if you spend time downtown, chances are you've found things you think could be improved (Can we do something to tame Blacks Run's occasionally pungent odor?
Whatever your preferences are, you have an opportunity to help shape downtown's future.
The city and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance are working with a consultant to create a master plan, called Downtown 2040.
The effort included pop-up events last month where input was sought on infrastructure, including bicycle lanes and sidewalks, and other features.
“At our #DreamDowntown pop-up events, we did one outside of Pale Fire where people were walking around with beers, another one outside of Magpie Diner while people were waiting to eat and the third at Court Square aiming to catch people after church on Sunday,” said Andrea Dono, executive director of HDR. “The events were highly interactive. We had people that stayed for over an hour engaging with us.”
More pop-up events will be held, and an interactive map is available online at harrisonburgva.gov/downtown-2040 where you can give input.
Interface Studio will develop the master plan and submit it to the city for possible approval. At that point, it's up to the city to implement the plan as funding is available.
Take the time to have your hand in shaping downtown's future.
