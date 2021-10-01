There’s just something about airplanes that makes a child’s eyes get wide. For some adults, it’s the same.
Maybe it’s the age-old envy we humans always had toward flying animals. Maybe it’s the common dreams in which we, during our slumber, gain the power of flight much like Superman or any other of the bevy of fictional superheroes who have that talent.
No matter what it is, to be frank, flying is cool.
That’s what made this week’s Nextgen Aviators event at Dynamic Aviation such a neat thing. The new business unit of the Bridgewater-based company, Nextgen Aviators opened its doors for a three-hour aviation experience for middle and high school students.
For Kayla Dougan, the operations manager at Nextgen, the experience of getting into the nuts and bolts of flight at a young age is what steered her toward the career.
“I went to a ‘women in aviation’ event in about eighth grade and I got to fly a simulator … and I got to go on a flight with a flight instructor,” Dougan said. “I love kids, I love aviation and I had some flight instructors who really poured into me.”
The event shouldn’t be confused with a museum or just a demonstration. It was an opportunity for kids to learn about aviation firsthand: operating flight simulators, helping certified pilots with a preflight check, designing a plane wing using computer-aided design and going on a real flight in a King Air airplane.
There’s a lot to like about children getting the opportunity to see that, yes, maybe those dreams of flight can become a reality. That reality could very well be in a career.
“None of us can be what we can’t see. The majority of the kids here, they’ve never been exposed to aviation. This is not just about aviation .… At its core — and I’m serious — this is really the core of this, we want to help kids discover who they were created to be and then we want to fan that flame. Period,” said Michael A. Stoltzfus, CEO and president of Dynamic Aviation.
So let’s give an early welcome to some children who soon may be flying us through the friendly skies in one form or another. And let’s thank Nextgen Aviation for planting that seed.
