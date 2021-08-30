We doubt there is a school bus driver in our area who has not watched in shock as motorists ignored flashing red lights and extended stop sign arms to pass his or her big yellow bus.
It happens, despite law enforcement agencies’ focused attempts to stop it. They tweet, they put out Facebook warnings, they do all they can to make sure that, once schools starts back up, drivers are aware of this pivotal rule of the road.
But the scofflaws who pay no heed put children at great risk as they cross streets and highways.
Please, pay enough attention that when a big, yellow school bus with flashing red lights and a stop sign is on the road in front of you, you see it.
Or is that too much of an inconvenience for you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.