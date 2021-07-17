We applaud not only Rockingham County for implementing its drug court program in 2017, but more importantly, we cheer the graduates themselves.
On Thursday, even more local residents entered the Harrisonburg-Rockingham District Court where Judge Bruce Albertson presided over the graduation. There, he presented each of the grads a certificate.
The reason there is a drug court is to help combat the growing population in our local jail. It also saves money. It costs the state about $25,000 a year to house an inmate; the drug court program keeps those fighting addiction out of the system and helps them turn their lives around.
“These are people that have transformed their lives, and therefore, transformed their family and the community,” said Frank Sottaceti, criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
We’re all for that. Because while saving money and lowering the jail population makes logistical sense, emotionally the goal is to get people back on track, let them get clean and become the person they envisioned themselves to be.
For some, maybe this is the first time anybody took a vested interest in them.
One of the seven grads, Dwayne Rawls, 49, of Harrisonburg was addicted to crack for roughly 30 years.
“It makes you happy hearing someone say you’re doing a good job,” Rawls said. “This program works. I was one of the guys that needed structure. You have to put into it to get something out of it.”
Indeed you do. We wish Rawls and the other graduates this week the best of luck.
