Today is Earth Day.
It started in 1970 and marks the anniversary of what many consider the modern environmental movement that, according to its website, “gave a voice to an emerging consciousness about the state of our planet.”
Indeed, no matter what higher power you do or don’t believe in, it’s tough to argue the importance of keeping our sacred planet healthy and safe for ourselves and the generations to follow. Across the globe, there will be celebrations.
Of course, there are plenty of things you can do to help keep the Earth healthy, and they’re all very simple. For starters, let’s keep the trash in the bins, and not in our rivers and streams.
Or how about shopping local? With farmers markets and produce stands, both big and small, popping up as the weather gets a bit warmer, there’s never an excuse to not buy the food we need that grows right here in the ground of the Shenandoah Valley.
How about, if possible, using a bicycle to commute today. Or, what the heck, just go for a bike ride. Take a walk; soak in all the beauty Mother Earth provides.
It’s easy to look out your window every day and realize the beauty that surrounds us, and we’re not just talking about in the Valley. The robins are back and nesting, ducks are walking around downtown again, soon with ducklings in tow.
On Earth Day, it could be a good idea to listen, learn and keep the conversation going. Preserving our world for the generations to come is of vital importance. And while every day should be Earth’s, let’s make a concerted effort to keep the conversation going.
Earth is important. We only have one.
