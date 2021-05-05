When we learned this week is Teacher Appreciation Week, we thought back to Sept. 29 when a local school teacher wrote an Open Forum that was printed on this page.
Her name is Kimberly Dove and she resides in Broadway and, according to her column, she was currently in her 17th year teaching.
“Due to the current state of affairs,” Dove wrote, “I feel like I am in my first year all over again.”
We bet she wasn’t alone in that feeling.
The National Parent Teacher Association website also put it succinctly, and as true, as Dove did.
“Let’s face it," the website reads. “This school year has been weird.”
So that’s our lead-in for Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs through Friday. For teachers like Dove, it’s been 15 months like no other. It’s fairly easy to understand why. First, in March, students were sent home due to the mandate from Gov. Ralph Northam as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed throughout the state. That sent school systems scrambling to finish out the year with virtual learning.
Even with a summer to mull over what to do next, we’re sure some students were left behind to start this current school year — when Dove wrote her Open Forum nearly at its start.
Dove’s message was so clear and hit home, what better way to honor the profession by repeating those lines — in her words — right here again:
“To parents who have decided to send their children to private schools — great decision!”
“To parents who had to make the decision (because they had a choice) to have their children complete school virtually — I applaud you!”
“To parents who were not given the choice — I am so supportive of what you will do to help your child succeed!”
“To parents who were given the option to send their child to school — whether it be in the hybrid model or the four days per week model — awesome choice!”
“To school boards who made the choice for instructional methods— great job weighing all the information to make informed decisions!”
“To faculties and staff who are working so hard, despite the animosity directed at them — I see you!”
“You see, supporting each other is easy.”
You know what else is easy? Appreciating what all the teachers did during this “weird” year.
What better time to do it than this week.
