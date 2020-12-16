It’s a long-running joke out there. When they call for snow in Virginia, and here in the Shenandoah Valley of course, people flock to our local grocery stores to empty the shelves of bread and milk.
It still makes us laugh and TV weather folks around the state join in the fun, with some using Bread-And-Milk charts to show how severe the winter storm is going to be.
OK, OK, ha ha ha.
But there’s a serious side to winter storms as well and, if the forecasts hold up, the one set to hit us today could be a doozy. Forecasts are exactly that — forecasts — but when it comes to the prospect of more than 8 inches of snow getting dumped on us, we shiver. And it’s not just the cold.
Our winding roads can be treacherous with even the thinnest dusting of the white stuff. Add a few inches on top of that and it becomes imperative to pay attention, to not speed, to take those corners slow and, more importantly, not leave the house if you’re able.
Of course, nobody wants to hear the words “don’t leave the house if you’re able” anymore, not during a COVID-19 pandemic when that’s all we’ve been told. But safety is important, especially on our roads.
So, if the forecasts are true — the National Weather Service is calling for 8 to 12 inches with some sleet — that asphalt in your neighborhood will be hidden under all that snow and you should try to stay home if you can. Make sure you check on your neighbors and stay warm. If you need to get into your car for your job or other must-do activities, remember to keep a blanket, some gloves, a flashlight and other essentials in there just in case.
And drive safely. Get home to your family and loved ones. And if you decide to stay home, enjoy your bread and milk; you didn’t clear the store shelves just to have it sit on yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.