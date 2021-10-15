October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. That there even is a Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a sign of progress. Domestic violence is now something that people are working to eradicate. It’s no longer something that is quietly kept behind closed doors. It’s no longer shrugged off as a tool to keep obstreperous spouses or romantic partners in line.
The statistics surrounding domestic violence in the United States provide little room for cheer, however. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence has reported that a woman is assaulted or beaten in the United States about every nine seconds, and about 20 Americans are subject to physical abuse by their partners every minute. Typically, domestic violence hotlines field about 20,000 calls every day across the country. And if there is a gun in a home where domestic violence occurs, the odds that an incident will end in death skyrockets by 500%. When you add it all up, domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.
From all indications, rates of domestic violence have increased over the last 18 months due to the stresses brought on by the pandemic. The United Nations has reported that domestic violence escalated 20% across the world in 2020.
Resources are available for those who need help. A 24-hour hotline — 1-800-799-7233 or by texting “START” to 88788 — can provide needed help.
Perhaps one of the best ways to stop domestic violence is for parents to set a good example for their own children. Domestic violence is not right and is never acceptable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.