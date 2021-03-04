If you live in the town of Stanley, you don’t need to have met Nick Winum for his death to have caught you off-guard.
Even if you don’t live in Stanley or Page County, the idea of a small-town police officer being gunned down during a traffic stop should come as a heart-stopping shock.
The 48-year-old, who had been with the department since 2016 after 10 years with the Virginia State Police, was going about his business as he had been for years.
Winum saw a 2002 Honda Civic matching the description of a vehicle in a “be on the lookout” alert and pulled it over at about 3:15 p.m. Friday.
Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, stopped, got out of his car and started shooting while Winum was still in his patrol car, killing the officer, according to Virginia State Police. Richards, who fled on foot and was carrying a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle, was later killed by Page County deputies in a confrontation nearby, according to the state police.
This is the thing of nightmares to communities everywhere, but the truth of the matter is, the nightmare is amplified when you’re in a town of 2,000 people in which the town manager is also the fire chief.
Not to diminish such tragedies in more populous areas, but this hits different. It hits harder when, in this case, one-quarter of your town’s police department is killed seemingly at random.
Sadly, we saw a similar circumstance play out in Rockingham County about three months ago, with less devastating results.
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Patrick Tate, who was working part-time for the Broadway Police Department at the time, was shot four times during a traffic stop on Nov. 24. Tate lived, saved by his bulletproof vest, according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. The suspect took his own life.
It is cliche to say you expect this kind of thing to happen in big cities, and yes, it’s just as cliche to say you never expect it to happen here.
But here’s the thing: Cliches exist for a reason. It’s been nearly three decades since a local law enforcement officer died by homicide in the line of duty.
Until Friday, the last time a local officer was killed in the line of duty was 1983, when Rockingham County deputy John Rafter was shot while transporting an inmate to the Augusta County Jail.
For more than four decades, this hasn’t happened in Stanley.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a website documenting law enforcement deaths, only one other Stanley officer was killed by a suspect in the line of duty. Chief Maynard Lynwood Cubbage died after his car was run off the road during a pursuit in 1978.
“It doesn't feel real,” Elkton Police Sgt. Lynette Campbell said while visiting a makeshift memorial for Winum outside the Stanley Police Department on Saturday.
Unfortunately, it is. Our hope is it doesn’t become real again, not in Stanley, not in those big cities, not anywhere.
In the meantime, let’s all strive to make our communities the kind of places Officer Winum would be proud to serve.
He deserves that.
