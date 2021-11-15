As the heartwarming holiday of Thanksgiving looms, it just might be the perfect time to step back from our preparations and take a few moments to ponder Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
That the holiday and seven days to shed light on a pair of problems that impacts tens of millions of Americans is no coincidence. While plenty of us get ready for “the big meal” in comfortable homes surrounded by family and friends, it’s a good time to remember that not all are that lucky.
Despite being one of the richest countries in the world, over 37.2 million Americans live below the poverty line, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness. On a typical night, according to the organization, 580,000 Americans try to get some sleep without a roof over their heads and 44 million of our fellow citizens are at risk of going hungry.
The fact that these kinds of numbers happen in the United States is both sad and eye-opening. So, what can we do?
It’s the simple things, really. Donate to our local food banks and drop an extra dime or two in the Red Kettle as you leave the grocery store with the ingredients for your Thanksgiving dinner.
The adage goes “every little bit helps.” We agree with that.
