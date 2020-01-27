It is a pretty common goal to have clean and healthy waterways throughout Virginia, especially with the Chesapeake Bay being the clear interest at the end of the day.
But the blame for the Bay’s not-so-up-to-par health is quick to be put on the agricultural community, which is one of the largest industries in the state and home to farmers who have made countless of efforts — some voluntarily — to keep waterways clean.
We turn a blind eye when washing cars and the chemicals run down the sewer drains, but don’t think twice before saying farms should be forced to maintain practices to keep the waterways clean.
For years, farmers and producers have been participating in agricultural best management practices, or BMPs. A cost-share program goes hand-in-hand with the BMPs to create an effective way to protect the water quality of waterways, but it is costly.
In order to fully fund the BMP cost-share program, more than $85 million and $11 million in technical assistance would be needed. As of now, the proposed biennial budget only includes $60 million for fiscal 2021 and $55 million for 2022.
That is a $12 million difference from the previous biennial budget that is needed to fund BMPs.
From fencing streams to prevent direct deposition of livestock waste to stream bank stabilization, every effort being made is for one goal and farmers only get compensated 75%
Today, farmers from across the commonwealth will leave their farms for a day at the Capitol to discuss agricultural issues and concerns for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s Legislative Day.
It is a chance for the agricultural industry to be heard, and it deserves to have our attention.
